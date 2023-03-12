The Creighton women’s basketball team will start its quest for another NCAA Tournament run as a No. 6 seed in South Bend, Ind.

The Bluejays (22-8) will play Friday on Notre Dame’s campus against the winner of a “first four” game between No. 11 seeds Illinois and Mississippi State. Should CU win that game, it likely faces first-and-second round pod host Notre Dame (25-5), which faces Southern Utah in the first round.

It’s Creighton’s ninth trip to the NCAA Tournament and the sixth under coach Jim Flanery, who has won at least one game in four NCAA Tournaments, including a surprising Elite Eight run last season, when CU, as a No. 10 seed, upset Colorado, Iowa and Iowa State before losing to eventual national champion South Carolina.

That run — coupled with a large core of returning players — meant high expectations in 2022-2023. And in grabbing its highest-ever seed, CU met them through a series of impressive road wins early in the season and a run of key home wins during Big East play.

