Creighton women’s basketball will play in 2023 Cancun Challenge

Creighton women’s basketball ramped up the difficulty of its nonconference schedule in 2022, and will do so again for the 2023-24 season.

The Bluejays will play Georgia Tech and Michigan State in the 2023 Cancun Challenge.

CU takes on the Yellow Jackets on Thanksgiving — Nov. 23 — at 3 p.m. The Creighton/Michigan State game will be played Black Friday, Nov. 24, at 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech made the NCAA tournament in 2021 and 2022. MSU coach Suzy Merchant has led the Spartans to 10 NCAA tournaments and has the team on the bubble this season.

The Jays scheduled road games at Stanford, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa this season and played home games against Nebraska and Arkansas. All five are currently projected to make the 2023 NCAA tournament.

In addition to the Cancun event, Creighton will play its annual rivalry game with Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2023.

