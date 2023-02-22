MILWAUKEE — The Creighton women controlled the third quarter and went on to a 55-44 win at Marquette as the Bluejays earned their 12th road win this season.

Creighton led 26-25 at halftime before outscoring the Golden Eagles 18-5 in the third quarter. Marquette scored the first six points of the fourth, but the Jays maintained at least a six-point lead throughout the final 10 minutes.

With the win, Creighton improves to 14-5 in Big East play, behind UConn (16-2) and Villanova (15-3). The Bluejays will finish in the top three in the league standings.

Creighton closed the pivotal third quarter on a 9-2 run in the final three minutes. Molly Mogensen hit a 3 with 1:17 left to make it 42-30, then Morgan Maly's jumper just before the buzzer pushed CU's lead to 14.

Marquette cut its deficit to 50-44 with 1:30 left, but Lauren Jensen hit three free throws and Maly added two to secure the win.

Maly led the Jays with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Mogensen and Rachael Saunders scored 12 each. Emma Ronsiek was the only CU starter in double figures, but she chipped in 12 rebounds and four steals to go with her five points.

Creighton held Marquette to 36.5% shooting from the field.

Creighton closes out the regular season Monday at home against Butler.