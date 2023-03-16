Creighton left Omaha on Wednesday with a level of uncertainty.

The Bluejays didn't know who their first-round opponent would be in the NCAA women's tournament. And as a coach who is more comfortable with the repetition of preparing and practicing for a particular team, this week was an adjustment for Jim Flanery.

"I wouldn't say unnerving but it's just different not knowing who you're preparing for at this time of year," said Flanery, who is leading Creighton into the NCAA tournament for a sixth time. "We're still thrilled to be in the position that we're in."

The Bluejays earned a sixth seed and will play 11th-seeded Mississippi State at 5 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs opened their tournament Wednesday night by breaking away from Illinois early in the second half en route to a 70-56 play-in game win.

Mississippi State led 31-30 at halftime but started the second half on an 11-1 run and never looked back.

After the win, MSU coach Sam Purcell said his team came into the tournament with a chip on its shoulder.

"We've been saying it all year, 'Why not us?'" Purcell said. "We just love what's coming our way. We love when people doubt us. That's what motivates us. That's what drives us in the gym. We believe in each other, and when it comes to March, that's the only thing that matters."

Jessika Carter led the Bulldogs with 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots. Creighton will have its hands full with the 6-foot-5 center, who averages 15 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks a game.

Carter and MSU dominated the glass against the Illini, holding a 47-28 advantage. That included 16 boards on the offensive end. Creighton, who doesn't have anyone taller than 6-1, is 17-4 when it outrebounds opponents.

"They've got some bigger bodies than we do, but that just comes with any opponent that we play," CU forward Emma Ronsiek said. "We're normally undersized typically with any team, especially nonconference games."

The Bulldogs also are allowing 59 points per game and hold opponents to 35.9% shooting from the field, which is the 16th-best percentage in the country.

The Bulldogs force 17 turnovers a game, but once again Creighton is one of the best at taking care of the ball. The Bluejays average 11.7 turnovers a game, which is fifth-best in the NCAA.

Creighton comes into the Big Dance playing some of its best ball of the season. CU has won 10 of its last 12, with just two-point losses to UConn and Villanova.

And the Bluejays have excellent away from Sokol Arena, going 12-3 in true road wins.

​"We have a lot of fans that travel with us, a lot of parents that travel, so we never feel like we're going into an environment where we are in an away game alone," senior guard Rachael Saunders said. "I'm really proud of our road wins because that's hard to do."

Notes

Creighton is led the junior trio of Lauren Jensen (15.9 ppg), Morgan Maly (15.0) and Ronsiek (13.0), all of whom played significant roles when the Bluejays made their first run to the Elite Eight. ... This will be the first meeting between Creighton and Mississippi State. The winner moves on to Sunday's second-round game between the winner of the Notre Dame-Southern Utah game. ... Third-seeded Notre Dame (25-5) is 13-2 at home this season, with its losses coming against Maryland and Duke. ... Notre Dame is without star guard Olivia Miles, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the regular-season finale. Miles averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists and was named a second-team All-American.​

Starters

Mississippi State (21-10)

G JerKaila Jordan 5-9 Jr. 11.9

G Ahlana Smith 5-9 Sr. 9.4

G Anastasia Hayes 5-7 Sr. 8.1

F Debreasha Powe 6-1 Fr. 8.4

C Jessika Carter 6-5 Sr. 15.0

Creighton (22-8)

G Rachael Saunders 5-9 Sr. 7.1

G Lauren Jensen 5-10 Jr. 15.9

G Molly Mogensen 5-7 Jr. 7.1

F Morgan Maly 6-1 Jr. 15.0

F Emma Ronsiek 6-1 Jr. 13.0