Creighton women show off ball movement and shooting in dominant win over Seton Hall

The Creighton women's basketball team came out aggressively in Wednesday night's 75-53 win over Seton Hall after the Bluejays dropped out of the Top 25 this week.

And that aggressiveness led to CU scrambling for loose balls on the court, scooping up lackluster Pirate passes and turning opponent mistakes into easy points in what turned out to be a dominant CU performance in its first game as an unranked team.

Creighton (11-5, 5-3 Big East) shot 14 of 26 (54%) from the floor in the first half and ended up at more than 56% while holding the Pirates to 38% shooting. Morgan Maly had 10 points at half and finished with a game-high 23.

Three other Jays finished in double figures led by Lauren Jensen with 15 and Molly Mogensen with 11, both shooting 3 of 4 from 3. Emma Ronsiek added 12.

Seton Hall (13-5, 6-2) came into Wednesday as one of the hottest teams in the country, winning 11 of its last 12 and in a tie for second in the Big East. But the Pirates struggled to make open looks, with their second field goal of the game not coming until more than five minutes in as Creighton jumped to a 9-2 lead.

The Pirates particularly struggled from 3, missing all 12 of their attempts and getting outscored by 36 points from behind the arc. The Jays went 12 of 25.

The early CU lead ballooned to 17-6 after Ronsiek's turnaround and a Jayme Horan 3, but the Pirate leading scorer Lauren Park-Lane drove in for a layup to end the quarter after the Jays weren't able to collect a 50-50 ball loose on the court. That was the last time Park-Lane would score for a while, however, in a 14-point game.

Sidney Cooks led the Pirates with 20 points.

Seton Hall would fight back in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 17-16.

But in less than a minute, three straight entry passes led to Maly's first five points — including an and-one and one uncontested layup for Carly Bachelor in transition.

Timeout, Seton Hall. Bluejays back up by eight, 24-16.

The Jays knocked down 5 of 11 3 in the first half and went into the break up 34-22.

CU started the second half much like the first went, with Maly knocking down a 3 after Lauren Jensen drove in for a layup to open the third quarter.

Seton Hall coach Anthony Bozzella quickly called a timeout just minutes into the third with Creighton's lead expanding to 41-24.

Bozzella's break didn't provide anymore scoring for the Pirates as Jensen knocked down CU's ninth made 3 of the game, then led a fastbreak before dishing to Mogensen to give the Jays a 56-30 lead just past the halfway mark of the third.

Seton Hall wasn't able to make the game much closer over the final 15 minutes, struggling to find anything from behind the arc to match the Bluejays.

Creighton was able to find holes in Seton Hall's defense all night with terrific passing. At one point in the third, the Jays assisted on 20 of their 24 made shots from the floor.

A play that represented CU's impressive ball movement happened in the final seconds of the third when Kennedy Townsend caught the inbounds pass on the sideline, and on one leg barely hovering over the sideline, turned and fired a pass into an open Ronsiek for another layup, capping a 29-17 quarter and growing the lead to 63-39 heading to the fourth.

The Jays are back on the road this weekend at Butler on Saturday.

Photos: Creighton women take on Seton Hall