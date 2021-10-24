Creighton women shut out by St. John's

Zsani Kajan scored three goals as St. John's rolled to a 3-0 win over the Creighton women at Morrison Stadium on Sunday.

Kajan's hat trick handed the Bluejays (7-9-2, 1-7-1) their seventh loss in eight games.

The Red Storm (9-5-2, 5-3-1) outshot the Jays 12-5, with an 8-1 advantage in shots on goal. Keelan Terrell made five saves, but CU was shut out for the eighth time this season and the fifth time in Big East play.

Kajan put the Red Storm on top early, with a goal at the 4:58 mark. She made it 2-0 in the 17th minute, then capped the hat trick with 12:53 left.

The Jays wrap up their season at Butler at 6 p.m. Thursday.