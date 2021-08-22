 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton women shut out Drake
0 comments
SOCCER

Creighton women shut out Drake

  • Updated
  • 0

From men's basketball to rowing, take a look at the head coaches of Creighton Athletics.

The Creighton women's soccer team improved to 2-0 with a 2-0 home victory over Drake on Sunday afternoon.

Cristina Garriga scored in the 22nd minute to put the Bluejays in front, then Abigail Santana added an insurance goal early in the second half. Santana, a freshman, also scored during Thursday's overtime win against Montana.​

Creighton was in control most of the way, as it had 11 shots on goal compared with three for Drake. Keelan Terrell made three saves as she recorded the shutout.

Creighton will be on the road this week, playing at Tulsa on Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert