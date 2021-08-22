Creighton women shut out Drake

The Creighton women's soccer team improved to 2-0 with a 2-0 home victory over Drake on Sunday afternoon.
Cristina Garriga scored in the 22nd minute to put the Bluejays in front, then Abigail Santana added an insurance goal early in the second half. Santana, a freshman, also scored during Thursday's overtime win against Montana.
Creighton was in control most of the way, as it had 11 shots on goal compared with three for Drake. Keelan Terrell made three saves as she recorded the shutout.
Creighton will be on the road this week, playing at Tulsa on Thursday.