Creighton women take advantage of penalty kicks to defeat Seton Hall
SOCCER

The Creighton women snapped a five-game losing streak by scoring twice on penalty kicks for a 2-0 win over Seton Hall on Sunday at Morrison Stadium.

Both goals came in an eight-minute span in the first half.

Hailey Rothwell put Creighton ahead in the 27th minute by converting the first penalty kick. Abigail Santana made it 2-0 eight minutes later.

Creighton outshot the Pirates 14-6, including 12-3 before halftime. CU keeper Keelan Terrell made four saves for the shutout.

Creighton next plays at DePaul on Thursday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

