Creighton women take advantage of penalty kicks to defeat Seton Hall

The Creighton women snapped a five-game losing streak by scoring twice on penalty kicks for a 2-0 win over Seton Hall on Sunday at Morrison Stadium.
Both goals came in an eight-minute span in the first half.
Hailey Rothwell put Creighton ahead in the 27th minute by converting the first penalty kick. Abigail Santana made it 2-0 eight minutes later.
Creighton outshot the Pirates 14-6, including 12-3 before halftime. CU keeper Keelan Terrell made four saves for the shutout.
Creighton next plays at DePaul on Thursday.