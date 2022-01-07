Creighton women will 'find out a lot about ourselves' in big weekend games

Creighton sits in first place in the Big East standings after winning its first four league games, but this weekend marks its best chance to make an early statement.
The Jays (9-3, 4-0) are scheduled to host Marquette on Friday. The Golden Eagles, who’ve won four in a row in this series, are off to a 9-3 start with five wins in their past six outings.
Two days later, Creighton is set to play at No. 11 Connecticut, the preseason league favorite that won all 18 of its conference games last year by an average of 33.9 points.
“We’ll find out a lot about ourselves this weekend,” Creighton coach Jim Flanery said.
Complicating the game-planning process is the fact that both Marquette and UConn are coming off competition pauses due to COVID-19. Neither squad has taken the court since before Christmas. So Flanery and his staff don’t have any recent film to reference.
Still, though, the Jays have a good idea what it’ll take to have success this weekend.
They’ll need toughness, a committed rebounding effort and an attacking mentality, according to sophomore Morgan Maly. She said the CU players talked Thursday in their post-practice huddle about the high-stakes nature of the games — it’ll feel like an NCAA tournament weekend.
Sophomore Emma Ronsiek indicated that the Jays intend to play like they have something to prove.
“We have to focus on Marquette because it’s the game (Friday) and they’re a really skilled team,” Ronsiek said. “Playing UConn on Sunday is obviously going to be another big challenge.”
Friday’s Creighton-Marquette game will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Sokol Arena.
