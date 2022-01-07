Creighton women will 'find out a lot about ourselves' in big weekend games

Creighton sits in first place in the Big East standings after winning its first four league games, but this weekend marks its best chance to make an early statement.

The Jays (9-3, 4-0) are scheduled to host Marquette on Friday. The Golden Eagles, who’ve won four in a row in this series, are off to a 9-3 start with five wins in their past six outings.

Two days later, Creighton is set to play at No. 11 Connecticut, the preseason league favorite that won all 18 of its conference games last year by an average of 33.9 points.

“We’ll find out a lot about ourselves this weekend,” Creighton coach Jim Flanery said.

Complicating the game-planning process is the fact that both Marquette and UConn are coming off competition pauses due to COVID-19. Neither squad has taken the court since before Christmas. So Flanery and his staff don’t have any recent film to reference.

Still, though, the Jays have a good idea what it’ll take to have success this weekend.