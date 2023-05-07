COLORADO SPRINGS — The Creighton women's basketball team is certainly familiar with making tournament runs. And the four seniors-to-be — Lauren Jensen, Morgan Maly, Molly Mogensen and Emma Ronsiek — are just as familiar playing with each other.

But they had never played in the this 3x3 event, and this was nationals featuring plenty of other NCAA tournament participants.

No matter. Creighton went through a pair of Big East rivals Sunday then capped the day by winning a national championship.

Playing in the 16-team USA Basketball 3x3 tournament, the quartet outlasted Duke 21-17 in the final.

Earlier Sunday, CU edged Seton Hall 20-19 in the quarterfinal and Villanova 21-18 in the semis. Creighton went 2-1 in Saturday's knockout round, falling only to Gonzaga 21-19.

The Bluejays opened Sunday by getting 10 points apiece from Maly and Jensen to defeat Villanova.

In the final, Maly and Ronsiek scored 10 of CU's first 11 points as the Jays opened a 19-12 lead. Maly finished with 10 points and was named the tournament's MVP.

The four were starters during the regular season, and helped lead CU to the Elite Eight as a No. 10 seed in the 2022 NCAA tournament. This past season, Creighton went 22-9 and earned a sixth seed in the tournament.