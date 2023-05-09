Creighton's quartet that was in Colorado Springs last weekend heard from their coach, Jim Flanery, after play finished.

"He's said he's going to turn in his resignation," Morgan Maly said with a laugh.

While Flanery was in Lincoln at one of his son's tournaments, Maly, Lauren Jensen, Molly Mogensen and Emma Ronsiek did just fine as they teamed up to win the 16-team USA Basketball 3X National Championship.

Games were played to 21 with one- and two-point shots — two-pointers were those behind the 3-point line. The Bluejays were invited last month to play in the event and they liked their chances with their long-range ability.

Last season when Creighton went 22-9 and was seeded sixth in the NCAA tournament, Jensen, Maly, Mogensen and Ronsiek combined to hit 221 of the team's 290 3s.

"It was a different style of basketball, but one that fit us perfectly," said Maly, who scored 10 in the final against Duke and was named the tournament MVP.

Ronsiek said the tournament had the feel of an AAU tournament where you could watch other teams when we weren't on the court. Expect at this tournament, players were wearing Team USA jerseys.

"It was really exciting to be able to put on the USA jersey and represent Creighton," Ronsiek said. "We knew when we got the invite that we could really win because we probably had the best roster for 3-on-3."

The four Jays were CU's top shooters last season as all averaged more than one made 3 per game. Maly led the team with 69 3s, while Jensen was next with 68.

Jensen was the overall leading scorer at the 3-on-3 tournament with 48 points, while Maly was the third-highest scorer with 42. In the final over Duke, Creighton bolted to a 19-12 lead and Jensen finished the 21-17 win with a layup for the final basket.

"I hope that turns some of the eyes to the athletes we have on our team," Maly said.

Flanery followed the tournament, watching some of the games on his phone.

"I'm not surprised they had success," he said. "With the way the game is constructed with twos and ones, that's a great advantage for a team with four 3-point shooters and has size. ​Not only are they built to shoot 3s, they have a synergy with playing together as much as they have."

The fast-paced games were played at a high altitude, as well. The words 'Welcome to 6,035 feet! Breathe deeply' were painted in large letters behind the basket.

Ronsiek will return to Colorado Springs to participate in the USA Women's AmeriCup team trials beginning Thursday. The players selected for the team in the tournament at Leon, Mexico in July.

"I'm just excited about the experience I'm going to get,' Ronsiek said.