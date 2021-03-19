Creighton women's basketball defeats Bowling Green in first round of WNIT

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Carly Bachelor finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds off the bench to lead Creighton to a 72-65 win over Bowling Green in the first round of the WNIT Friday afternoon.

Creighton trailed by 10 in the second quarter. But when Temi Carda, Morgan Maly and Bachelor hit consecutive 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half, the Bluejays took a 45-36 lead and maintained that advantage the rest of the way.

Bachelor's layup with 4:15 left made it 60-49 before Bowling Green (20-7) cut into its deficit. But in the final minute, Carda went 6 of 6 at the foul line and Bachelor added two free throws as Bowling Green never got closer than five.

Creighton, which overcame 20 turnovers, hit 21 of 28 free throws for the game and also went 9 of 17 from behind the arc as six Jays hit 3s.

Carda finished with 19 points, hitting 10 of 14 free throws, and four assists for the Jays, while freshman Maly added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Kadie Hempfling led Bowling Green with 22 points, seven rebounds and five steals.

Creighton (10-11) will play Northern Iowa, a 70-56 winner over Dayton, in the second round Saturday. Northern Iowa edged the Bluejays 55-52 in November.​