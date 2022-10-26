Creighton women's basketball dominates in exhibition win over Missouri Western

Any other result might’ve lifted some eyebrows.

No. 21 Creighton women’s basketball’s 91-34 exhibition win over Missouri Western on Wednesday night was as dominant as it should’ve been. It checked its fair share of boxes.

Junior Morgan Maly — who led the hidden box score (no stats were available) with a game-high 21 points — had her way on the floor and scoring at will. Junior Lauren Jensen showed off some shotmaking. Junior Molly Mogensen used her pace to orchestrate.

Creighton had several instances where its players maintained confidence despite a couple missed shots in a row. The shotmaking ultimately became too much for the Griffons to bear. The Jays were aggressive as ever when attacking the rim and mismatches, even if missing some bunnies.

Wednesday’s game also featured some things the Bluejays might not have expected entering the day. The Griffons pressed nearly the entire game and genuinely bothered the Jays at times. They’d switch things up; one player playing the inbound and awaiting the ballhandler, sometimes two players lurking in the backcourt.

There were times where it noticeably bothered Creighton, drawing charges in the backcourt on unassuming ball handlers. Drawing out an eight second call. Getting underneath the Jays’ skin.

It was good enough to turn CU over, even if just a few times, to try to have the ball in their hands as much as possible before their eventual demise.