Creighton women's basketball dominates in exhibition win over Missouri Western

Check out this year's Creighton Bluejays women's basketball squad!
Any other result might’ve lifted some eyebrows.
No. 21 Creighton women’s basketball’s 91-34 exhibition win over Missouri Western on Wednesday night was as dominant as it should’ve been. It checked its fair share of boxes.
Junior Morgan Maly — who led the hidden box score (no stats were available) with a game-high 21 points — had her way on the floor and scoring at will. Junior Lauren Jensen showed off some shotmaking. Junior Molly Mogensen used her pace to orchestrate.
Creighton had several instances where its players maintained confidence despite a couple missed shots in a row. The shotmaking ultimately became too much for the Griffons to bear. The Jays were aggressive as ever when attacking the rim and mismatches, even if missing some bunnies.
Wednesday’s game also featured some things the Bluejays might not have expected entering the day. The Griffons pressed nearly the entire game and genuinely bothered the Jays at times. They’d switch things up; one player playing the inbound and awaiting the ballhandler, sometimes two players lurking in the backcourt.
There were times where it noticeably bothered Creighton, drawing charges in the backcourt on unassuming ball handlers. Drawing out an eight second call. Getting underneath the Jays’ skin.
It was good enough to turn CU over, even if just a few times, to try to have the ball in their hands as much as possible before their eventual demise.
Photos: Creighton vs. Missouri Western
Creighton's Carly Bachelor (left) tries to get past Missouri Western’s Kassandra Caron during their game on Wednesday at Sokol Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Creighton's Kennedy Townsend (left) tries to score while pressured by Missouri Western’s Camille Evans during their game on Wednesday at Sokol Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (left) tries to get past Missouri Western’s Connie Clarke during their game on Wednesday at Sokol Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (left) tries to score while pressured by Missouri Western’s Connie Clarke during their game on Wednesday at Sokol Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Creighton's Kennedy Townsend (left) tries to get past Missouri Western’s Abby Bala during their game on Wednesday at Sokol Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Lauren Jensen celebrates after their win against Missouri Western on Wednesday at Sokol Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Head Coach Jim Flanery instructs his players during their game against Missouri Western on Wednesday at Sokol Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players cheer on their teammates after they scored during their game against Missouri Western on Wednesday at Sokol Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Head Coach Jim Flanery speaks to his players during their game against Missouri Western on Wednesday at Sokol Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen (right) tries to score during their game against Missouri Western on Wednesday at Sokol Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen (right) tries to score while pressured by Missouri Western’s Alyssa Bonilla (left) during their game on Wednesday at Sokol Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen (right) tries to get past Missouri Western’s Alyssa Bonilla (left) during their game on Wednesday at Sokol Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (right) tries to score while pressured by Missouri Western’s Meredith Rieker (left) during their game on Wednesday at Sokol Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Rachael Saunders (right) tries to score while pressured by Missouri Western’s Brionna Budgetts (left) and Trinity Knapp during their game on Wednesday at Sokol Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (left) fouls Missouri Western’s Alyssa Bonilla during their game on Wednesday at Sokol Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (left) tries to get past Missouri Western’s Alyssa Bonilla during their game on Wednesday at Sokol Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Morgan Maly (right) tries to get past Missouri Western’s Jordan Cunningham during their game on Wednesday at Sokol Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
