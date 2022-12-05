Creighton women's basketball drops five spots to No. 18 in latest AP poll

Creighton women’s basketball lost its first game of the season Sunday — and dropped five spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll as a result.

The Bluejays, 13th last week, are 18th in this week’s poll after a 66-62 loss at St. John’s on Sunday.

Because of conflicts in the Big East scheduling matrix — and the league’s unwillingness to accommodate Creighton’s Dec. 20 game at No. 2 Stanford the way it does UConn's schedule — the St. John’s game represented CU’s third straight Big East road game and seventh true road game of the season. That included a Friday night rout of No. 25 Villanova, which did not drop in the rankings.

CU (7-1) will return home Saturday to play Drake in its second home game of the season.

Nebraska received two points after its 90-67 win over No. 20 Maryland.