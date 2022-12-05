 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creighton women's basketball drops five spots to No. 18 in latest AP poll

The Jays dropped in the AP poll after losing to St. John's.

Creighton women’s basketball lost its first game of the season Sunday — and dropped five spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll as a result.

The Bluejays, 13th last week, are 18th in this week’s poll after a 66-62 loss at St. John’s on Sunday.

Because of conflicts in the Big East scheduling matrix — and the league’s unwillingness to accommodate Creighton’s Dec. 20 game at No. 2 Stanford the way it does UConn's schedule — the St. John’s game represented CU’s third straight Big East road game and seventh true road game of the season. That included a Friday night rout of No. 25 Villanova, which did not drop in the rankings.

CU (7-1) will return home Saturday to play Drake in its second home game of the season.

Nebraska received two points after its 90-67 win over No. 20 Maryland.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

