Creighton women's basketball earns 'exhilarating' upset win against DePaul

“To have a freshman who brings that scoring mentality is something not a lot of teams have,” Carda said. “She can hit from all over the floor. As long as she’s confident in herself, she knows that we — all of her teammates — have that confidence in her, too.”

Ronsiek did much of her damage after halftime, when the Jays held off DePaul’s comeback attempts and even stretched their advantage to as many as 17 points.

It wasn’t always pretty for CU, which actually trailed 11-4 in the early going and finished with 22 turnovers.

Creighton was playing without two of its better ball handlers (senior Tatum Rembao and freshman Molly Mogensen) on Saturday due to injury. The Jays haven’t been full strength for much of the season.

But that’s what impressed coach Jim Flanery most about the win.

The Jays have dealt with schedule disruptions, injuries and a lengthy COVID-19 pause during an unusual season. Players are playing out of position. Roles are constantly changing. Yet they’re still competing.

“Over the last month and a half, when I think it would have been easy to become a little bit less invested — that’s the most gratifying thing, we’ve hung together and gotten better,” Flanery said.