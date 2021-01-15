Creighton women's basketball extends COVID-related pause, postpones two more games

The Creighton women's basketball team extended its competition pause because of additional positive COVID-19 test results.
The Jays’ next two games have been postponed, including Saturday’s home game against Xavier. CU will also look to reschedule its Jan. 23 road trip to St. John's. A Jan. 20 game at Providence was postponed earlier this week when the Friars entered a pause.
Creighton (3-6, 2-3) last took the court Jan. 3 when it picked up a road win over Xavier 53-50.
Two days later, CU entered a program-wide pause due to a positive COVID-19 test result.
The Jays had planned to return to practice Friday in preparation for Saturday’s game, but after consulting with the school’s public health office and the athletic department’s medical staff, the program decided to extend its moratorium on team activities at least through next week.
The next scheduled game for CU is Jan. 27 against Butler at D.J. Sokol Arena.
Creighton is one of several programs in the Big East dealing with considerable disruptions due to the pandemic.
Providence and Villanova both announced Tuesday they were pausing workouts and postponing games. Marquette is set to return to action Friday after a lengthy break. Georgetown just participated in its third game of the season Wednesday. And Xavier has not played since Jan. 3 because its three scheduled opponents since then have all been sidelined due to COVID-19.
CU coach Jim Flanery told The World-Herald earlier this week the league coaches met Monday to discuss possible scheduling options for February as the conference prepares to deal with a backlog of games.
The Big East intended to play its full 20-game round-robin slate this year — and it initially planned to have 45 conference games in the books by Wednesday. The league teams have combined to play 27 Big East contests so far.
No team in the conference has yet reached the NCAA’s minimum games requirement (13) for postseason eligibility.