Creighton women's basketball extends COVID-related pause, postpones two more games

The Creighton women's basketball team extended its competition pause because of additional positive COVID-19 test results.

The Jays’ next two games have been postponed, including Saturday’s home game against Xavier. CU will also look to reschedule its Jan. 23 road trip to St. John's. A Jan. 20 game at Providence was postponed earlier this week when the Friars entered a pause.

Creighton (3-6, 2-3) last took the court Jan. 3 when it picked up a road win over Xavier 53-50.

Two days later, CU entered a program-wide pause due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

The Jays had planned to return to practice Friday in preparation for Saturday’s game, but after consulting with the school’s public health office and the athletic department’s medical staff, the program decided to extend its moratorium on team activities at least through next week.

The next scheduled game for CU is Jan. 27 against Butler at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Creighton is one of several programs in the Big East dealing with considerable disruptions due to the pandemic.