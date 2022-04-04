 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASKETBALL

Creighton women's basketball finishes season ranked 23rd in USA Today Coaches poll

  • Updated
  • 0

Thanks to its run to the Elite Eight last month, the Creighton women's basketball team finished the season ranked 23rd in the USA Today Coaches poll.

It's just the fifth time in program history that the Bluejays have been ranked in the coaches poll and the first time since 2017.

Creighton finished the season 23-10 as it defeated Iowa, who finished 14th, and No. 8 Iowa State on its way to the Elite Eight. The Bluejays lost to eventual champion South Carolina.​

Nebraska also received votes in the final poll.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses regret over comments made on LeBron James

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert