Creighton women's basketball finishes season ranked 23rd in USA Today Coaches poll

Thanks to its run to the Elite Eight last month, the Creighton women's basketball team finished the season ranked 23rd in the USA Today Coaches poll.

It's just the fifth time in program history that the Bluejays have been ranked in the coaches poll and the first time since 2017.

Creighton finished the season 23-10 as it defeated Iowa, who finished 14th, and No. 8 Iowa State on its way to the Elite Eight. The Bluejays lost to eventual champion South Carolina.​

Nebraska also received votes in the final poll.