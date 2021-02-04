 Skip to main content
Creighton women's basketball game against Villanova postponed due to COVID
BASKETBALL

Creighton women's basketball's bad luck with scheduling disruptions continued this week. Its Saturday home game against Villanova has been postponed.

The Big East announced the decision Thursday as a result of positive COVID-19 test results in the Wildcats' program. Villanova has entered a program-wide pause.

The Jays (4-7, 3-4) just returned to action last week after their own hiatus.

They were out for 27 days and had seven games postponed due to COVID-19.

But they returned to action Saturday and picked up a 65-57 win over Georgetown at Sokol Arena. They lost 66-53 to Marquette on Monday.

CU's next scheduled game is Feb. 10 against Providence.

The Friars did play Villanova on Wednesday. Their Saturday game at Georgetown has been postponed as they adhere to contact tracing protocols.

