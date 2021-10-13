Creighton women's basketball has the type of bond that can overcome any adversity

Creighton sophomore Emma Ronsiek knows a Division I basketball practice isn’t supposed to be fun.

She and her teammates suit up during the preseason to push one another and get critiques from their coaches. They sprint and jump for two hours. Then they do it all over again the next day.

It’s draining.

But Ronsiek is smiling when it’s over. Everybody is.

“You come into the gym and you know you’re going to sweat, you’re probably going to get yelled at, you’re going to do some things wrong — but then you’re laughing in between drills and having fun,” Ronsiek said. “It definitely makes a big difference being really close with your teammates.”

Perhaps that’s the edge these Jays have going into the 2021-22 season.

It’s a tight-knit squad, particularly after it battled through adversity for much of last year. The pandemic forced the cancellation of several games and practices. The players had to wear masks when they were together pretty much the entire year. There were key injuries and tough losses.