Creighton women's basketball is hoping for balanced attack this season
BASKETBALL

Creighton women's basketball is hoping for balanced attack this season

Creighton

Creighton's Carly Bachelor guards Emma Ronsiek during a basketball practice. Ronsiek was one of two Jays that averaged double-digits in scoring last season.

 EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD

In 17 of Creighton's 22 games last year, CU's top scorer was one of two players.

The now-departed Temi Carda or freshman Emma Ronsiek.

They were the only two who averaged double-digits on the year last season and the Jays relied on their versatile offensively skill-sets night after night.

This season, CU may not be as dependent on one or two individuals to score. That's coach Jim Flanery's hope, anyway.

"(The preseason) just drove home how balanced we can be," Flanery said. "I feel like this year, we've got more balance, a little bit more diversity in terms of where our scoring load will be. I think we'll have a lot of nights like that."

The Jays' first chance to find out if that's the case will be Wednesday, when they make their regular season debut at Drake.

Creighton's returning 10 players from last year's squad, including Ronsiek. There's a chance for everyone to contribute, and share scoring production responsibilities.

In their 99-46 exhibition win over Wayne State last week, the Jays had eight players score at least eight points — and senior Payton Brotzki, who averaged 3.2 points last season, led the way with a game-high 19.

They'll face a significant challenge against the Bulldogs Wednesday, though.

Drake did promote Allison Pohlman to the head coaching position this offseason, but it returns three of its top four scorers from last year. The Bulldogs were picked to finish second in the MVC preseason poll and they've won three in a row against CU.

Wednesday's game is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN Plus. It will also be carried on 1290 AM KOIL.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

