Creighton women's basketball looks to fix offense after season-opening loss

Creighton’s top scorer during its season-opening loss noticed something about the Bluejays’ offense as she and her teammates tried to work their way back into Wednesday’s game.

There were opportunities to attack the paint, senior guard Temi Carda said. And when Creighton’s players recognized those, good things happened.

Carda, who finished with 18 points and five assists, said that could be a worthwhile takeaway for Creighton as it works to bounce back from a 75-62 defeat to Drake Wednesday. The Jays visit Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“I had some success there, but me attacking also led to open shots for my teammates,” Carda said after the opener. “Us getting into the lane and getting those in-and-out actions — as a team overall, that was probably our most successful thing. We made a lot of shots when we did those things, getting into the paint and making two-foot plays.”

The Bluejays will be looking to make some adjustments offensively after shooting just 32.8% from the floor against Drake. Only four times last season did Creighton finish with a lower field goal percentage.

Creighton returns to the court Saturday when it travels to face Northern Iowa at 2 p.m.

