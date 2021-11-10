 Skip to main content
Creighton women's basketball officially adds three players to 2022 class
BASKETBALL

Jon Nyatawa previews the Jays' season opener and makes a few predictions.

The Creighton women's basketball team announced a three-player signing class that has the potential to impact the game on both sides of the ball.

Guards Brittany Harshaw, Kiani Lockett and Kennedy Townsend all signed their letters of intent Wednesday.

Coach Jim Flanery commented on each player in a press release, saying that Harshaw's length and the developmental potential of Lockett and Townsend should help improve CU's defense.

On offense, the signees are already proven talents.

The 6-foot-1 Harshaw, from Andover, Kansas, is a three-time all-state pick who averaged 18 points and six rebounds per game last year. Flanery called Lockett a "pass-first" point guard — the Minneapolis product averaged 15 points, six assists and five rebounds last year. And Townsend averaged 22 points and six rebounds a game last year for Park Hill High School in Kansas City.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

