Creighton women's basketball officially adds three players to 2022 class

The Creighton women's basketball team announced a three-player signing class that has the potential to impact the game on both sides of the ball.

Guards Brittany Harshaw, Kiani Lockett and Kennedy Townsend all signed their letters of intent Wednesday.

Coach Jim Flanery commented on each player in a press release, saying that Harshaw's length and the developmental potential of Lockett and Townsend should help improve CU's defense.

On offense, the signees are already proven talents.

The 6-foot-1 Harshaw, from Andover, Kansas, is a three-time all-state pick who averaged 18 points and six rebounds per game last year. Flanery called Lockett a "pass-first" point guard — the Minneapolis product averaged 15 points, six assists and five rebounds last year. And Townsend averaged 22 points and six rebounds a game last year for Park Hill High School in Kansas City.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.