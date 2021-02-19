Creighton women's basketball opens road swing at two of Big East's top teams

Creighton will try to continue its momentum this weekend during a two-game road swing against two of the Big East’s best teams.

The Jays play at No. 19 DePaul Saturday before traveling to face Marquette on Monday. CU lost to both teams at Sokol Arena earlier this season.

But Creighton is coming off two momentous wins.

The Jays rallied from 14 points down to defeat Seton Hall in overtime last weekend. Then they finished with a 7-0 run over the final 90 seconds of regulation to earn a win at Georgetown on Monday.

CU sits in sixth place in the league standings heading into the weekend. But it’s going to be challenged to hold on to that spot.

No. 1 UConn (17-1, 14-0) is alone in first place. The Blue Demons (13-4, 10-2) and Golden Eagles (14-4, 11-3) are right behind the Huskies, who’ll face Creighton in Omaha next week.

If the Jays’ next three games take place as scheduled in this disruption-filled season, they will end up playing six of their 13 league games against the conference’s top three teams. Only St. John’s and Georgetown have played two games apiece against UConn, DePaul and Marquette so far.