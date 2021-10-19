Creighton women's basketball picked sixth in Big East preseason coaches poll

The Creighton women's basketball team was picked to finish sixth in the Big East preseason coaches poll.

It's the lowest preseason ranking the Jays have received from the conference coaches since joining the league. They were predicted to finish in the top four every year until they were slotted fifth ahead of last season.

Creighton is coming off a disruption-filled campaign due to COVID, but it managed to finish sixth in the league standings and reach the conference tournament semifinals. It will have to replace leading scorer Temi Carda, an All-Big East second-team performer who averaged 15.6 points per game last year.

But CU does return 67.2% of its scoring — 10 of the 12 players on the Jays' roster this season played for the team last year.

There was no Creighton representative on the 10-player preseason All-Big East team released Tuesday along with the conference's preseason poll.

The coaches picked UConn to win the league. Sophomore Paige Bueckers was named the preseason player of the year, and Huskies guard Azzi Fudd was named the preseason freshman of the year.

Big East coaches poll

1. Connecticut (10) 100

2. DePaul (1) 90