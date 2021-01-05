Creighton women's basketball postpones three games due to COVID

The Creighton women’s basketball team is pausing team activities and postponing three games due to a recent positive COVID-19 test result, the CU program announced Tuesday.

It was determined Tuesday, after consultation with the school’s health office and the athletic department’s medical staff, that the Jays will not play again for at least 10 days.

CU's Wednesday home game against Providence will be moved back to its original date of Feb. 10. CU’s road game at DePaul on Jan. 10 and home game against Seton Hall on Jan. 13 will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Jays (3-6, 2-3) are coming off a 53-50 win at Xavier on Sunday.

Creighton was originally supposed to play Marquette this week at D.J. Sokol Arena. But COVID-19 forced the Golden Eagles into isolation protocols last weekend.

The Big East announced Monday that CU would host Providence on Wednesday instead. Then one day later, the Jays announced they would be pausing team workouts.

St. John’s announced last week it had entered a period of isolation after positive test results within the program. Georgetown postponed two games this week due to local contact tracing requirements.

