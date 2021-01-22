 Skip to main content
Creighton women's basketball program extends COVID pause
Creighton's next women's basketball home game has been postponed, extending CU's break from action after positive COVID-19 test results prompted a program-wide pause earlier this month.

The Jays (3-6, 2-3) have not played since Jan. 3 when they won at Xavier.

Since then they've had seven consecutive games postponed, including Wednesday's matchup against Butler.

CU's next scheduled to take the floor on Jan. 30, when it hosts Georgetown at 1 p.m. inside D.J. Sokol Arena.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

