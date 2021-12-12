Creighton women's basketball rallies to defeat Arizona State after trailing early in 4th quarter

Carly Bachelor scored a career-high 23 points and Creighton scored 28 fourth-quarter points to rally past Arizona State 69-62 Sunday afternoon at Sokol Arena.
Creighton (6-2) trailed 48-41 early in the fourth quarter before going on a 13-2 run to take the lead for good. Bachelor scored eight points and Tatum Rembao had the five others during the decisive run.
Emma Ronsiek added 15 points and Molly Mogensen chipped in 10 for the Bluejays, who remain unbeaten at home this season.
Creighton next hosts South Dakota at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.