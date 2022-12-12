Creighton women's basketball rises to No. 16 in latest AP poll; Nebraska receives a point

Creighton women’s basketball moved up two spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday.

CU (8-1) held off pesky Drake 75-71 Saturday night, but the competition gets stiffer the next two weeks with games against No. 21 Arkansas (12-0), No. 2 Stanford (10-1) and No. 9 Connecticut (7-2). The Bluejays, tied in the poll with Oregon at 16th, host the Razorbacks at 1 p.m. Saturday.

After wins over Wisconsin and Samford, Nebraska picked up one point from voters but remains outside the Top 25 at 38th.

NU (8-3) has a quiet finals week before returning Sunday to host Wyoming at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Among Big East teams, UConn is ninth, CU is 16th and Villanova is 25th.

Among Big Ten teams, Indiana is fourth, Iowa 12th, Maryland is 15th and Michigan is 19th.

