Creighton women's basketball schedule set with announcement of Big East games

The 2021-22 Creighton women's basketball schedule is now complete with Friday's announcement of the Big East games.
The nonconference portion of the schedule was unveiled in August.
The Jays' Big East opener is at home against Georgetown on Dec. 3. They'll play every team in the conference twice, both home and away. The regular-season finale comes Feb. 27 at home against DePaul.
Creighton will get four national television broadcasts with both games against UConn (Jan. 9 away, Feb. 2 home) airing on SNY, plus Marquette on Feb. 6 and DePaul on Feb. 27 being shown on FS1. All other home games and Big East road games will be streaked on the Big East digital network and Flosports.
The Big East tournament will take place March 4-7 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Creighton's 2021-22 schedule
Wednesday, Nov. 3: Wayne State (exhibition)
Wednesday, Nov. 10: at Drake
Saturday, Nov. 13: UNO
Wednesday, Nov. 17: at Nebraska
Sunday, Nov. 21: South Dakota State
Saturday, Nov. 27: Northern Iowa
Friday, Dec. 3: Georgetown
Sunday, Dec. 5: Villanova
Sunday, Dec. 12: Arizona State
Thursday, Dec. 16: South Dakota
Sunday, Dec. 19: at Providence
Tuesday, Dec. 21: at Arkansas
Friday, Dec. 31: at Butler
Sunday, Jan. 2: at Xavier
Friday, Jan. 7: Marquette
Sunday, Jan. 9: at UConn
Friday, Jan. 14: Seton Hall
Sunday, Jan. 16: St. John's
Friday, Jan. 21: at Georgetown
Sunday, Jan 23: at Villanova
Friday, Jan. 28: Providence
Wednesday, Feb. 2: UConn
Friday, Feb. 4: at DePaul
Sunday, Feb. 6: at Marquette
Friday, Feb. 11: Xavier
Sunday, Feb. 13: Butler
Friday, Feb. 18: at St. John's