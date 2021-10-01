 Skip to main content
Creighton women's basketball schedule set with announcement of Big East games
BASKETBALL

The 2021-22 Creighton women's basketball schedule is now complete with Friday's announcement of the Big East games.

The nonconference portion of the schedule was unveiled in August.

The Jays' Big East opener is at home against Georgetown on Dec. 3. They'll play every team in the conference twice, both home and away. The regular-season finale comes Feb. 27 at home against DePaul.

Creighton will get four national television broadcasts with both games against UConn (Jan. 9 away, Feb. 2 home) airing on SNY, plus Marquette on Feb. 6 and DePaul on Feb. 27 being shown on FS1. All other home games and Big East road games will be streaked on the Big East digital network and Flosports.

The Big East tournament will take place March 4-7 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Creighton's 2021-22 schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 3: Wayne State (exhibition)

Wednesday, Nov. 10: at Drake

Saturday, Nov. 13: UNO

Wednesday, Nov. 17: at Nebraska

Sunday, Nov. 21: South Dakota State

Saturday, Nov. 27: Northern Iowa

Friday, Dec. 3: Georgetown

Sunday, Dec. 5: Villanova

Sunday, Dec. 12: Arizona State

Thursday, Dec. 16: South Dakota

Sunday, Dec. 19: at Providence

Tuesday, Dec. 21: at Arkansas

Friday, Dec. 31: at Butler

Sunday, Jan. 2: at Xavier

Friday, Jan. 7: Marquette

Sunday, Jan. 9: at UConn

Friday, Jan. 14: Seton Hall

Sunday, Jan. 16: St. John's

Friday, Jan. 21: at Georgetown

Sunday, Jan 23: at Villanova

Friday, Jan. 28: Providence

Wednesday, Feb. 2: UConn

Friday, Feb. 4: at DePaul

Sunday, Feb. 6: at Marquette

Friday, Feb. 11: Xavier

Sunday, Feb. 13: Butler

Friday, Feb. 18: at St. John's

Sunday, Feb. 20: at Seton Hall

Sunday, Feb. 27: DePaul

Friday, March 7-Monday, March 7: Big East tournament

