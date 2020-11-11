Creighton women's basketball signee will bring versatility to backcourt

Creighton signee Lexi Unruh will bring versatility to the backcourt when she joins the CU basketball program next year, according to coach Jim Flanery.

The Jays announced Wednesday that Unruh, a 5-foot-11 guard from Sioux Falls, S.D., had signed a letter of intent.

She missed last year because of a knee injury but earned a spot on the all-state first-team as a sophomore in 2019. Unruh already holds her high school’s career steals record.

“She’s a really long, versatile guard,” Flanery said. “I think she’s a two-way player — a good athlete who defends really well and a good all-around player on offense.”

Unruh’s the only member of Creighton’s 2021 recruiting class. The Jays signed five players last year and will look to bring in another big group in 2022.

Unruh was AAU teammates with CU freshman Emma Ronsiek, a 6-foot-1 forward who’ll make her Bluejay debut this season.

