Creighton women's basketball signs McKayla Miller, top-ranked guard in Kansas

Creighton Women's basketball signed McKayla Miller on Wednesday.
A first-team all-state guard from Kansas signed with the No. 21 Creighton women's basketball program Wednesday.
McKayla Miller, a 6-foot-1 guard from Cimarron High (Kan.) averaged 17.6 points, eight rebounds and three assists. She is ranked by Prep Hoops as the No. 1 player at her position in Kansas and No. 2 overall in the state.
"McKayla is another in our line of hybrid players that are multiskilled," coach Jim Flanery said in a release. "She can post up, but also face up to pass or score and can shoot the 3 as well."
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS01.jpg
Creighton's Lauren Jensen drives to the basket against Truman State's Gracie Stugart during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS02.jpg
Creighton's Lauren Jensen attempts a 3-pointer during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS03.jpg
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek looks to pass the ball to Carly Bachelor during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS04.jpg
Creighton's Rachael Saunders attempts a shot during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS05.jpg
Creighton's Mallory Brake drives to the basket against Truman State's Maddie Niemeier during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS06.jpg
Creighton's Carly Bachelor looks to the basket against Truman State's Emma Bulman during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS07.jpg
Creighton's Carly Bachelor attempts a free throw during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS08.jpg
Creighton's Mallory Brake looks to the basket against Truman State's Maddie Niemeier during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS10.jpg
Creighton's Morgan Maly attempts a shot against Truman State's Ellie Weltha during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS11.jpg
Creighton's Lauren Jensen (15) smiles as she high fives teammates on the way into a timeout during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS12.jpg
Creighton's Jim Flanery writes on a whiteboard during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS13.jpg
Creighton's Lauren Jensen drives to the basket during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS14.jpg
Creighton's Morgan Maly attempts a free throw during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS15.jpg
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek looks to the basket against Truman State's Emma Bulman during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS16.jpg
Creighton's Morgan Maly passes the ball past Truman State's Emma Bulman during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS17.jpg
Creighton's Kennedy Townsend looks to pass the ball against Truman State's Hannah Belanger during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS18.jpg
Creighton's Jayme Horan attempts a 3-pointer during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS19.jpg
Creighton's Molly Mogensen brings the ball upcourt during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS20.jpg
Creighton's Jayme Horan passes the ball during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS21.jpg
Creighton's Rachael Saunders looks to pass the ball during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS22.jpg
Creighton's Brittany Harshaw attempts a basket against Truman State's Gracie Stugart during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
103022-owh-spo-cubkcw-LS23.jpg
Creighton's Brittany Harshaw attempts a shot against Truman State's Gracie Stugart during an exhibition game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday.
