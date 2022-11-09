 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Creighton women's basketball signs McKayla Miller, top-ranked guard in Kansas

Creighton Women's basketball signed McKayla Miller on Wednesday.

A first-team all-state guard from Kansas signed with the No. 21 Creighton women's basketball program Wednesday.

McKayla Miller, a 6-foot-1 guard from Cimarron High (Kan.) averaged 17.6 points, eight rebounds and three assists. She is ranked by Prep Hoops as the No. 1 player at her position in Kansas and No. 2 overall in the state.

"McKayla is another in our line of hybrid players that are multiskilled," coach Jim Flanery said in a release. "She can post up, but also face up to pass or score and can shoot the 3 as well."

