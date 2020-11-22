Creighton women's basketball team 'grew together' by taking social justice stands this offseason

When Creighton women’s basketball players logged on to Zoom for team bonding sessions this summer, they often found they were discussing the same social justice topics that were dominating the national conversation.

It happened during phone calls between teammates. And in texts or in FaceTime conversations.

The Bluejays made an effort to explore their varying viewpoints and expand their perspectives after the May killing of George Floyd and the subsequent protests across the country.

So it wasn’t unnatural for junior Rachael Saunders to sit across from NBA veteran and former Bluejay Kyle Korver to share her thoughts on issues of race and inequity on Oct. 25. The same held true for sophomore Mykel Parham, who was part of a similar panel one week later with another CU NBA representative, Anthony Tolliver.

“Getting up on the stage, it was nice knowing I’ve had this conversation numerous times with a lot of different crowds of people, and that includes my teammates,” Parham said.

And the Jays say they’re better because of it, too.