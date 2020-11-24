Creighton women's basketball team will depend on mix of youth, veteran leadership

The recent improvement of Creighton’s underclassmen during the preseason has been encouraging for coach Jim Flanery ahead of the Jays’ 2020-21 debut.

Flanery said earlier this month that he was a little concerned at the start of practice back in October. The team had limited on-court work before that, and the inexperienced members of the group were still figuring things out.

But he’s seen jumps across the board since.

“We’ve got some kids in our freshman and sophomore class who can score the ball,” Flanery said.

The Jays have five freshmen on their roster, including in-state products Jayme Horan and Morgan Maly. Their three sophomores — Dearica Pryor, Carly Bachelor and Mykel Parham — all played some last season.

Flanery credited the leadership of senior guards Temi Carda and Tatum Rembao for helping those players along.

The Jays last year regularly relied on eventual WNBA draft pick Jaylyn Agnew and veteran guard Olivia Elger to set the tone. But they’re reshuffling roles now. And everyone’s settling in.