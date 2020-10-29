Creighton women's basketball trades star power for added depth, potential this season

But there are also eight underclassmen on the roster, young players who could help fortify Creighton's rotation as CU tries to make a push for a third NCAA tournament appearance in five years.

The Jays are blending in a five-player freshmen class, which includes local standouts Morgan Maly (a 6-foot-1 guard from Crete) and Jayme Horan (a 5-foot-10 guard out Millard South). That group joins three sophomores who played regularly in their debut seasons.

“The bottom of our roster is closer to the top of our roster than it’s been for the last several years,” Flanery said.

Having lineup options could prove beneficial during a season likely to be disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big East has yet to release a women’s basketball conference schedule — and even when it does, it’s expected to be an incomplete slate. League officials are still discussing various options for January and February. A bubble is on the table, just like in men's hoops.

It’s also quite possible that there will be no travel partners this year. That means the two-game weekend road trips (like St. John’s and Seton Hall; or Georgetown and Villanova) that added convenience for Creighton, the league’s westernmost school, won’t be on the docket.