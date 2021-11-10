Creighton women's comeback falls short in season-opening loss to Drake

DES MOINES — Tatum Rembao missed a game-tying 3-pointer with one second left Wednesday as Creighton lost 82-79 to Drake in its season opener.

Bluejay sophomore Morgan Maly hit a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to tie the game 79-79, but Drake freshman Katie Dinnebier answered with a 3 of her own with three seconds left to put the Bulldogs ahead for good.

Creighton trailed by 14 entering the second half, but the Jays chipped away at the deficit throughout the third quarter. They were down 64-60 to start the fourth but tied the game 74-74 on a free thrown from Emma Ronsiek with 3:28 left in the game.

Maly led Creighton with 15 points off the bench. Ronsiek and Mallory Brake each added 12 points.

Creighton will face UNO at 1 p.m. Saturday in its home opener.