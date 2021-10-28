Creighton women's season ends with loss to Butler

Creighton suffered a 3-1 defeat to Butler in its final game of the 2021 season Thursday night.

The Jays (7-10-2) fell behind in the 16th minute before evening the match at 1-1 midway through the second half with a goal from junior Aida Kardovic. But the Bulldogs (14-3-1, 7-2-1) scored twice in the final 30 minutes to put the match away.

CU ends up finishing the 2021 campaign in ninth place in the Big East.

The season began with such promise for the Jays, who opened with a 6-1-1 start after reaching their first-ever Big East tournament back in the spring.

But injuries eventually piled up. By Thursday, Creighton had lost eight players to season-ending injuries, including All-Big East midfielder Ansley Atkinson.

It proved to be too much for the Jays to overcome.

