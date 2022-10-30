Creighton women's soccer beats Butler to win first Big East tournament match

INDIANAPOLIS — Senior Keelan Terrell saved her best for last during the final round of the Big East women's soccer tournament Sunday afternoon.

Terrell made a diving stop during the seventh round of sudden-death penalty kicks to send the Creighton women into the semifinal. It's the first time the Bluejays won a game in the league tournament in its second time qualifying since joining the Big East in 2013.

Juelle Love gave CU a 1-0 lead when she scored with 19 minutes left but Butler answered with eight minutes to go. Neither scored in two overtime periods, though CU outshot Butler 4-1 in overtime.

Three days after their regular-season match ended in a 1-1 draw at Morrison Stadium, Sunday's match ended 1-1 before going to PKs.

Both teams made their first five attempts. Creighton's sixth attempt went off the crossbar while the Bulldogs' went over the crossbar.

In the seventh round, Azumi Manriki made the Jays' attempt before Terrell's stymied the attempt by Butler's Claire Farrington.

Creighton (8-3-8) next faces top-seeded Georgetown at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinal in suburban Washington. The Hoyas beat Creighton 4-0 in their meeting in September.

Creighton (8-3-8) ........ 0 1 0 0 1 — 2

At Butler (7-7-5) ......... 0 1 0 0 0 — 1

Goals: CU, Love. BU, Isger.

Creighton won on seventh round of penalty kicks