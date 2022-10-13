 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Creighton women's soccer beats Seton Hall with goal in final minutes

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is the Creighton women's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Ariana Mondiri's goal with 4:10 left gave the Creighton women a 2-1 win over Seton Hall on Thursday.

The Bluejays (8-2-5, 4-2-1 Big East) led 1-0 at halftime after Hannah Luke's goal midway through the first half. 

But Seton Hall tied it with 21 minutes left before Mondiri delivered the winner as Creighton improved to 4-0-1 in its last five games.

Lisa Hall made two saves for the Jays, who outshot the Pirates 19-8.

Creighton returns home to face DePaul next Thursday.

Creighton (8-2-5, 4-2-1) ......... 1 1 — 2

At Seton Hall (5-8-2, 1-6) ....... 0 1 — 1

Goals: CU, Luke, Mondiri. SH, Matusz.

