Creighton women's soccer defeats North Dakota State
SOCCER

Creighton women's soccer defeats North Dakota State

Creighton extended its unbeaten streak to four straight matches with a 2-0 win over North Dakota State Thursday night at Morrison Stadium.

The Jays (5-1-1) took the lead in the 43rd minute when the ball fell at the feet of Abigail Santana inside the 6-yard box. The sophomore midfielder tapped it home for her fifth goal of the season.

The lead doubled after halftime. Junior Aida Kardovic was awarded a penalty kick after she got taken down in the box. She converted the penalty, driving a low shot into the corner for her first goal of the year. That made it 2-0 in the 69th minute.

CU handled things from there against the Bison (0-5-1).

It ended up out-shooting NDSU 15-3. Goalkeeper Keelan Terrell was credited with her fifth shutout of the season. Creighton's gone 383 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal.

The Jays will return to action Sunday when they play at UMKC at 2 p.m.

