Creighton women's soccer drops regular-season finale, but still qualifies for Big East tournament

About one hour after Creighton suffered a 2-1 loss in its regular-season finale at Butler on Thursday, the Jays learned that they still earned their first-ever berth to the Big East tournament.
CU could have clinched a postseason bid with a win or a draw against the Bulldogs. But it fell short Thursday, and had to wait on the conclusion of the Xavier-Marquette match.
Once that went final, and the Golden Eagles secured a 1-0 win to knock the Musketeers out of postseason contention, the Jays could celebrate their achievement.
Creighton (4-5, 4-4) will play in the semifinal round of the four-team Big East tournament on April 16.
CU has never finished higher than seventh in the league standings since 2014. The Jays matched a program best with four Big East wins during this shortened season and ended up in second place in the conference's newly formed Midwest Division.
Creighton's four-match in-league winning streak heading into Thursday was its longest in 11 years. It hadn't won five straight conference matches since 2002. And Butler kept CU from reaching that milestone Thursday.
The Jays did rally to tie the match at 1-1 on Ansley Atkinson's goal in the 72nd minute. And they could have taken the lead three minutes later, but Atkinson's free kick skipped off the crossbar. Butler (9-1, 6-1) delivered the game-winning goal in the 81st minute.
