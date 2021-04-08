Creighton women's soccer drops regular-season finale, but still qualifies for Big East tournament

About one hour after Creighton suffered a 2-1 loss in its regular-season finale at Butler on Thursday, the Jays learned that they still earned their first-ever berth to the Big East tournament.

CU could have clinched a postseason bid with a win or a draw against the Bulldogs. But it fell short Thursday, and had to wait on the conclusion of the Xavier-Marquette match.

Once that went final, and the Golden Eagles secured a 1-0 win to knock the Musketeers out of postseason contention, the Jays could celebrate their achievement.

Creighton (4-5, 4-4) will play in the semifinal round of the four-team Big East tournament on April 16.

CU has never finished higher than seventh in the league standings since 2014. The Jays matched a program best with four Big East wins during this shortened season and ended up in second place in the conference's newly formed Midwest Division.

Creighton's four-match in-league winning streak heading into Thursday was its longest in 11 years. It hadn't won five straight conference matches since 2002. And Butler kept CU from reaching that milestone Thursday.