Creighton women's soccer earns draw with No. 25 Georgetown in Jays' Big East opener
SOCCER

Creighton women's soccer earns draw with No. 25 Georgetown in Jays' Big East opener

Creighton couldn't hold its one-goal halftime lead against No. 25 Georgetown and had to settle for a 1-1 draw in a Big East opener Thursday night at Morrison Stadium.

The Jays (6-2-2, 0-0-1) took the lead on sophomore Abigail Santana's seventh goal of the year just three minutes into the game.

Santana, initially moving to her left toward the 6-yard box, used the outside of her right foot to chip the ball over the keeper and guide it just inside the right post.

The Hoyas (4-0-5, 0-0-1) were on the attack from there, though, eventually breaking through with a CU own goal in the 59th minute.

Both teams had their chances after that as the match progressed into two 10-minute overtime periods. Georgetown finished with a 19-6 shots advantage.

Neither team found the game winner.

Creighton has never defeated Georgetown — although Thursday marked the fourth time in the last five meetings that these two teams have needed overtime to determine a result. The Jays were looking for their first win over a ranked opponent since 1994.

CU returns to action Sunday when it plays at Providence.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

