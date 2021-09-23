Creighton women's soccer earns draw with No. 25 Georgetown in Jays' Big East opener

Creighton couldn't hold its one-goal halftime lead against No. 25 Georgetown and had to settle for a 1-1 draw in a Big East opener Thursday night at Morrison Stadium.
The Jays (6-2-2, 0-0-1) took the lead on sophomore Abigail Santana's seventh goal of the year just three minutes into the game.
Santana, initially moving to her left toward the 6-yard box, used the outside of her right foot to chip the ball over the keeper and guide it just inside the right post.
The Hoyas (4-0-5, 0-0-1) were on the attack from there, though, eventually breaking through with a CU own goal in the 59th minute.
Both teams had their chances after that as the match progressed into two 10-minute overtime periods. Georgetown finished with a 19-6 shots advantage.
Neither team found the game winner.
Creighton has never defeated Georgetown — although Thursday marked the fourth time in the last five meetings that these two teams have needed overtime to determine a result. The Jays were looking for their first win over a ranked opponent since 1994.
CU returns to action Sunday when it plays at Providence.
