Creighton women's soccer falls in overtime to Georgetown in Big East tournament

Georgetown's penalty kick goal just 25 seconds into the first overtime period resulted in a 2-1 loss for Creighton Friday in its first-ever appearance in the Big East tournament.

The Jays, up against the nation's 10th-ranked side, had a daunting challenge in the tournament's semifinals. The Hoyas (10-0-1) had surrendered just one goal all season.

But CU held its ground for much of Friday's match on a damp and cold afternoon in Providence, Rhode Island.

Creighton tied the match at 1-1 when sophomore Aida Kardovic guided home a goal in the 27th minute. CU actually ended up with a shots advantage (9-5) on Georgetown.

After the action extended into overtime, sophomore goalkeeper Keelan Terrell was whistled for a foul in the box in the 91st minute. Hoya sophomore midfielder Julia Leas guided her shot from the penalty spot into the upper right side of goal, just past the hands of a diving Terrell, to clinch the win.

Georgetown advanced to its fifth straight conference tournament title game.