Marquette scored in the fifth minute and that stood up for a 1-0 win over the Creighton women Thursday night at Morrison Stadium.

The Golden Eagles got their goal when Katrina Wetherell headed in a crossing pass.

Creighton outshot Marquette 11-6, but the Bluejays couldn't get the equalizer. Hailey Rothwell led CU's offense with three shot attempts.

Creighton has been winless over its last four matches. The Bluejays will play Xavier at home at 1 p.m. Sunday.