Creighton women's soccer falls to Tulsa after late goal
SOCCER

Tulsa's Jadyn Chee scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute to hand Creighton a 1-0 road loss Thursday night.

The Jays (2-1) seemed to be in control for most of the match — they out-shot the Golden Hurricane 15-8 and forced eight saves. But the goal never came.

Then Chee came through in the clutch. She found space on the left edge of the penalty box, cut back toward the middle and blasted a shot that soared just below in the crossbar and into the back of the net.

It was the first win of the year for Tulsa (1-2), which had lost both of its first two matches 3-0.

CU will return to action at 1:30 p.m. Sunday when it plays at Oral Roberts (2-0-1).

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

