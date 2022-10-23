Creighton women's soccer falls to Xavier, but qualifies for Big East tourney

CINCINNATI — Xavier scored twice in the opening half then held on for a 2-1 win over the Creighton women Sunday afternoon.

Despite the loss, the Bluejays clinched a spot in the six-team Big East tournament, which begins next Sunday. It's the second time CU reached the tourney since joining the Big East.

The Musketeers, who are is unbeaten in Big East play, led 2-0 for most of the second half before Aida Kardovic converted a penalty kick with 7:49 left. Xavier also scored on a penalty kick in the first half.

Kardovic's goal snapped Xavier’s streak of not allowing a goal at 697 minutes. But the Bluejays, who outshot Xavier 15-13, couldn't come up with the equalizer. Keelan Terrell finished with two saves for CU.

Creighton will host Butler at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the regular-season finale. Creighton and Butler (4-3-2) are tied for fourth place in the Big East standings.

Creighton (8-3-6, 4-3-2) ........... 0 1 — 1

At Xavier (12-2-4, 6-0-3) ......... 2 0 — 2

Goals: CU, Kardovic. XU, Netzel, McLaughlin.