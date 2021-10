Xavier scored five minutes into Sunday's match and went on to a 2-0 victory over the Creighton women's soccer team at Morrison Stadium.

Xavier, which improved to 10-1-1, tacked on a second goal in the 68th minute as it outshot the Bluejays 17-4.

Creighton goalkeeper Keelan Terrell made six of her seven saves before halftime.

Creighton is 0-4-1 in its last five games and has scored one goal during the span. The Bluejays are off until Oct. 10, when they will play at Villanova.‚Äč