SOCCER

Creighton women's soccer nets draw with DePaul thanks to late goal

  • Updated
Here is the Creighton women's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

Lara Kazandjian scored with 7:21 left, allowing the Creighton women to come away with a 1-1 draw with DePaul on Thursday night at Morrison Stadium.

DePaul, which is in last place in the Big East, led most of the second half after scoring its goal in the 38th minute.

But the Bluejays (8-2-6, 4-2-2), who outshot DePaul 10-1 after halftime, got it tied when Kazandjian scored off an assist from Abigail Santana.

Creighton, which is tied for third in the league, goes to Xavier on Sunday.

DePaul (3-11-1, 1-6-1) .............. 1 0—1

At Creighton (8-2-6, 4-2-2) ........ 0 1—1

Goals: DU, Smyth. CU, Kazandjian.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

