Creighton women's soccer nets second straight Big East shutout

The Creighton women picked up their second consecutive 2-0 Big East win, blanking Providence on Sunday afternoon at Morrison Stadium.

The Friars outshot CU 6-2 in a scoreless first half before the Bluejays (6-2-4, 2-2) controlled the final 45 minutes. CU held an 11-2 shot advantage, and Hannah Luke and Abigail Santana scored.

Luke put the Jays in front 18 minutes into the half, scoring after a corner kick by Radke.

Radke also set up Santana's goal with 9:05 left. Redke dribbled in from midfield and dropped a pass to Santana, who blasted a shot to back of the net.

Creighton opened league play with two losses, but responded this week with shutouts at Marquette and Providence.

"We just kind of struggled finishing (earlier), but finally now that we're finishing, we're going to get goal after goal after goal," Radke said.

Coach Ross Paule saw Radke as a spark to his team's offense Sunday.

"She's so talented, so dangerous and so valuable to our team. It's just a matter of finding ways for her to be that consistent," Paule said. "She has that mentality of being a difference-maker."

Creighton heads back on the road Thursday for a match at St. John's.

Providence (3-7-1, 1-2) ......... 0 0—0

At Creighton (6-2-4, 2-2) ....... 0 2—2

Goals: CU, Luke, Santana.