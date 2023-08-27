MANHATTAN, Kan. — Creighton senior Keelan Terrell made five saves Sunday, none bigger than her final stop in the 87th minute to preserve a scoreless draw at Kansas State.

The Wildcats (2-0-2) held a 15-9 edge on the afternoon in shots, including 12-7 in the second half. But Terrell was up to the task each time to post her first shutout of the season.

CU's best scoring chance came in the 62nd minute, but Maddie Radke's shot hit the crossbar.

The Bluejays (0-2-2) return to play next Sunday, visiting Drake for a noon match.

Creighton (0-2-2);0;0—0

At Kansas St. (2-0-2);0;0—0

IRVINE, Calif. - Thanks to a handful of clutch saves from keeper Nathan Schnur, the No. 8 Creighton men came away with a scoreless draw on the road Sunday against Cal-Irvine.

Schnur, a first-year starter for CU, blocked back-to-back shots in the 30th minute in the first half.

Cal-Irvine got a one-on-one opportunity with about nine minutes left in the game and Schnur secured the shot attempt from the right side. He also made a leaping stop in the final two minutes.

Schnur finished with six saves as the Anteaters held a 6-2 advantage in shots on goal. CU's shots came from Giorgio Probo and Ben Foulks.

Creighton (0-1-1) plays its home opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Grand Canyon.

Creighton (0-1-1) 0 0 - 0

Cal-Irvine (1-0-1) 0 0 - 0