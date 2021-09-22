Creighton women's soccer ready for Big East opener against Georgetown

The last time Creighton faced off against powerhouse Georgetown, the match ended in heartbreak for the Jays.
It was just five months ago. At the end of the rescheduled 2020 season.
CU had earned a spot in the Big East tournament for the first time since joining the league. And it had a chance at a semifinal-round upset over the undefeated Hoyas, pulling even at 1-1 in the first half and holding the top seed to just one shot in the second 45 minutes.
But a collision in the box led to a Georgetown penalty kick less than one minute into overtime.
And that was it. The Hoyas won 2-1. The Jays' season ended.
"I personally thought about that game every day this summer during training," CU junior goalkeeper Keelan Terrell said. "Hopefully that doesn't make me sound too crazy. But it was a huge motivator. ... To perform better, to win, to go further. It wasn't a negative thing. We played really well and we didn't get the result we wanted, but that's the motivation for us."
Now CU gets another shot at the Hoyas.
Creighton (6-2-1) hosts No. 25 Georgetown (4-0-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Morrison Stadium.
It's the Big East opener for both teams — and the start of a five-week blitz for a league full of determined squads.
All but one team in the conference is over .500. Butler's won seven in a row. Xavier's No. 21 in the coaches poll. Georgetown's gone unbeaten in two of the last three Big East seasons, so it's again the league favorite.
And the Jays are aiming to prove they too belong in the conference's upper-half.
Thursday's their first chance to deliver that statement.
They'll have to do it without two of their top players. Senior midfielders Cristina Garriga and Ansley Atkinson (the Big East's assists leader) both suffered season-ending ACL tears in seperate games last week. They're out for the season.
So Creighton will likely have to lean on its defense to set the tone. That's worked so far. It's allowed just three goals in nine matches, ranking sixth in the country in goals-against average (.318). Terrell also set a school record with a scoreless streak of 508 minutes earlier this month.
But the competition rises now. That was the top agenda item for a team meeting Wednesday, Terrell said.
"We've made it this far but the real tests are coming," Terrell said. "It's the Big East, it's conference play. It holds a lot more weight."
