Creighton women's soccer ready for Big East opener against Georgetown

The last time Creighton faced off against powerhouse Georgetown, the match ended in heartbreak for the Jays.

It was just five months ago. At the end of the rescheduled 2020 season.

CU had earned a spot in the Big East tournament for the first time since joining the league. And it had a chance at a semifinal-round upset over the undefeated Hoyas, pulling even at 1-1 in the first half and holding the top seed to just one shot in the second 45 minutes.

But a collision in the box led to a Georgetown penalty kick less than one minute into overtime.

And that was it. The Hoyas won 2-1. The Jays' season ended.

"I personally thought about that game every day this summer during training," CU junior goalkeeper Keelan Terrell said. "Hopefully that doesn't make me sound too crazy. But it was a huge motivator. ... To perform better, to win, to go further. It wasn't a negative thing. We played really well and we didn't get the result we wanted, but that's the motivation for us."

Now CU gets another shot at the Hoyas.

Creighton (6-2-1) hosts No. 25 Georgetown (4-0-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Morrison Stadium.